Germany: Not Accepting Bulgaria and Romania in Schengen was a Mistake

“The fact that an agreement was not reached on the membership of Bulgaria and Romania in Schengen, was a European and geopolitical mistake”, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told Digi 24, quoted by The Romania Journal.

According to the minister, the accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen will follow, although the failure in the Council of the EU is a "big disappointment".

"Romania and Bulgaria have done a lot to prepare for accession to the Schengen area. Romania in particular has made great efforts and meets all the requirements. That is why the fact that accession has not taken place now is a great disappointment. Until the last moment we fought for a different solution," said Baerbock.

"Even this year it was not possible: the Council did not say 'no', it simply did not say 'yes' yet. I am convinced that accession to Schengen will follow. For this purpose, it is important that this issue is quickly returned to the agenda of the EU," said Annalena Baerbock.

