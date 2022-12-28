Day 308 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Strikes on Kherson, Fierce Fighting in the East

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Residents of Kherson flee because of Russian attacks, fierce fighting in eastern Ukraine

From February 1 next year, Russia will stop exporting oil to countries that have agreed to a ceiling on its price. This is the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Electricity problems continue in Ukraine due to Russian strikes on infrastructure. Fierce fighting is taking place in the eastern part of the country.

The suspension of oil exports from Russia to countries that agreed to a price cap will initially be in effect for 5 months - until July 1, 2023. From December 5, restrictions on Russian oil imports and a ceiling on its price are in force in the European Union, previously agreed upon by the G-7 countries.

Until last year, the union bought nearly half of Russia's oil output, and the restrictions are expected to stop 90 percent of that exchange. Moscow explained the measure as hostile actions of the United States, and foreign countries and international organizations that joined them.

Fierce fighting continues in eastern Ukraine. Despite the pressure of the Russian army and significant losses, the change in the front line around Bakhmut and Svatovo is insignificant, the British Ministry of Defense announced. At the same time, in Kyiv and five other regions, millions of Ukrainians remain without electricity after the Russian bombing of the energy grid.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 2023 will be decisive in the war with Russia and once again thanked the countries that help Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry in Kyiv accused Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of pathological disrespect for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people and of political short-sightedness.

The occasion was his statement that "Ukraine can continue to fight only as long as the USA supports it with money and weapons. If the Americans want peace, then there will be peace".

Ukraine wants to end the war, says Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that Kyiv wanted to hold a "peace summit" in February, which marks one year since the conflict began, to end the war with Russia, according to NHK World.

During an interview with Associated Press, Kuleba said that Ukraine is seeking cooperation from the United Nations to hold the "peace summit" in February, which marks one year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has already proposed a 10-point peace plan that includes Russia's withdrawal from all Ukrainian territory. Zelensky hopes his plan will be on the peace summit agenda.

During the interview, Kuleba suggested the training of Ukrainian soldiers outside the country to learn how to use the US Patriot air defense system, NHK World reported.

He said that the Patriot missile battery will be operational in less than six months and that Ukraine will do whatever it can to win the war next year.

On Monday, in a video, the Ukrainian president said he spoke by phone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought India's help in the implementation of a peace formula with Russia.

"I had a phone call with PM Modi and wished a successful G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN," tweeted the Ukrainian President.

Meanwhile, PM Modi strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, saying that both sides should revert to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences, read a Prime Minister's Office press release.

He also conveyed India's support for any peace efforts and assured India's commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance for the affected civilian population, added the release.

The two leaders discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation. PM Modi requested the Ukraine authorities to facilitate arrangements for the continued education of Indian students, who had to return from Ukraine earlier this year.

Earlier on Monday, Ukraine called for Russia to be removed from the United Nations, where Moscow can veto any resolution as a permanent member of the Security Council.

"Ukraine calls on the member states of the UN... to deprive the Russian Federation of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to exclude it from the UN as a whole," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian president appears to be trying to lay the groundwork for peace talks with Russia, according to NHK World.

But the war shows no sign of ending as Russia continues its attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure, and the Ukrainian military is thought to be responsible for explosions at a military base in Russia.

Kyiv: Ukrainian Orthodox Church should declare Putin Satan

In the ongoing dispute over whether the Orthodox Church should remain in the world-famous Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, the Ukrainian leadership insisted that the church distance itself from Moscow, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

“If you have no ties to Russia, then officially say goodbye, say Putin is Satan,” National Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov announced on television. Russian Patriarch Kirill is also a devil, he added.

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) is independent from Russian tutelage. Until the month of May, the other branch of the Orthodox Church in the country, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), was subordinated to the Moscow Patriarchate. At that time, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church officially renounced Moscow and condemned Russia's war against Ukraine.

However, the Ukrainian authorities continue to suspect the UOC of cooperation with Moscow. Its premises were searched several times by the authorities in Kyiv. The UOC lease contract for the use of the historical Eastern Orthodox cave monastery Kyiv Pechersk Lavra was terminated.

As a result, Metropolitan Pavel Lebed, abbot of the monastery, criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and asked to stay at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

