The Victims of the Ice Blizzard in the USA are now more than 60

More than 60 are already the victims of the bad weather in the USA, which continues to make life difficult there.

The winter storm brought freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall that blocked roads.

In the state of New York, where the situation is the worst, rescue teams continue to work.

Heavy snowfall, strong winds and freezing temperatures forced the cancellation of more than 15,000 flights and caused chaos at airports.

President Joe Biden has promised that his administration will hold airlines accountable for the thousands of canceled flights over Christmas. Chaos at airports continued even after the bad weather situation improved.

The president tweeted that his administration is working to ensure airlines are held accountable and urged people whose travel has been affected to visit the Department of Transportation's website to see if they are eligible for compensation. .

Southwest Airlines had a record 60% of canceled flights on Monday and Tuesday.

Airports are crowded with nervous people and piled high with suitcases. Thousands of Americans canceled not only their holiday trips, but also their vacation trips, which are usually a week to 10 days long during the school holidays.

Bad weather caused the mass cancellation of thousands of flights over the holiday, but the snow, wind and cold temperatures are passing and the chaos at airports continues.

Joe Biden has also previously attacked airlines for surcharges added to the price of tickets, saying they are unnecessary and an extra cost for many people at a time when prices are already rising due to inflation.

/BNR