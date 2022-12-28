COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 98 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 98, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1195 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is 8.2 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 351 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 35 are in intensive care units. There are 22 new hospital admissions.

27 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,249,441 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,937 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 5 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,602,651 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,097 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,291,475 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA