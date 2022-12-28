Bulgaria’s MFA summons the Russian Ambassador over the "Grozev" Case
The ambassador of the Russian Federation in Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in relation to the journalist Christo Grozev, who was declared wanted by Moscow. This was announced by the ministry.
"In connection with the announced federal search for the Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, we inform you that the Ambassador of Russia in Sofia, Eleonora Mitrofanova, has been summoned to a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the first working day after the holidays," the position states.
Yesterday, Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev reacted to the actions of the Russian authorities by writing on Twitter:
"Bulgaria respects basic European values such as the rule of law and human rights. This excludes criminal prosecution for political reasons of investigative journalists for their work in the interest of democracy."
The main political forces also demanded an official state reaction to the case.
/BNR
