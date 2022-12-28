Bulgaria’s MFA summons the Russian Ambassador over the "Grozev" Case

Politics » DIPLOMACY | December 28, 2022, Wednesday // 09:56
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s MFA summons the Russian Ambassador over the "Grozev" Case Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova

The ambassador of the Russian Federation in Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in relation to the journalist Christo Grozev, who was declared wanted by Moscow. This was announced by the ministry.

"In connection with the announced federal search for the Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, we inform you that the Ambassador of Russia in Sofia, Eleonora Mitrofanova, has been summoned to a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the first working day after the holidays," the position states.

Yesterday, Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev reacted to the actions of the Russian authorities by writing on Twitter:

"Bulgaria respects basic European values such as the rule of law and human rights. This excludes criminal prosecution for political reasons of investigative journalists for their work in the interest of democracy."

The main political forces also demanded an official state reaction to the case.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ambassador, Ministry, Grozev, mitrofanova
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria