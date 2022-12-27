The First Bulgarian Research Ship set Sail for Antarctica
The first military research ship in the maritime history of Bulgaria "Sv. Sv. Kiril i Metodii" embarks on its first scientific mission in the World Ocean and the coast of Antarctica.
The vessel will sail to the South Pole from the port of Varna at 2:00 p.m. The crew and passengers of our Antarctic expedition have already boarded it.
The final destination of our first research vessel is the Bulgarian base on Livingstone Island. Our Antarctic expeditioners will stay there for about a month as part of the 31st Bulgarian Antarctic Expedition led by Prof. Hristo Pimpirev.
The captain of the ship is captain second rank Nikolay Danailov.
Photos: Bulgarian National Television
