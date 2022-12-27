Day 307 of the Invasion of Ukraine: A Family of 8 was Shot in Occupied Makiivka

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

A family of eight was shot in occupied Makiivka

A family of eight was shot dead in occupied Makiivka, Donetsk region. This was reported by TASS on December 27 with reference to the city "administration", "Gordon" reported.

According to the agency, the family was killed on the evening of December 26 by automatic weapons. Among the dead were three children, the youngest of whom was one year old. All family members were shot in the head. The suspects fled in their own car.

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, reported in "Telegram" that the dead were of Roma origin. According to him, members of "Wagner" may be involved in their death.

"The Wagnerites expected to buy drugs from the dead. However, the announced price seemed too high to them, which became the reason for the execution. It is not excluded that ethnic hatred also pushed the ferocious Wagnerites to the massacre," wrote Gerashchenko.

RIA Novosti, citing the so-called "DPR police", reported that in the morning the alleged killers were detained.

"Three previously convicted residents of the Kalininski microdistrict admitted that they committed the crime out of selfish motives to steal a car and valuable property," the report said.

Moscow with an ultimatum to Kyiv

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov issued an ultimatum to Ukraine to comply with Moscow's proposals, including handing over the territories Russia controls. In an interview with TASS, Lavrov emphasized that otherwise the Russian army would deal with the problem.

Just a day earlier, Vladimir Putin said he was willing to talk, and Kyiv insisted it would fight until Russia pulled out.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Minister of Energy warned that Russia could use missiles, including cruise missiles, for a large-scale attack on New Year's Eve. In his regular address, Volodymyr Zelensky said that the situation at the front in the Donetsk region is "difficult and painful".

"Bakhmut, Kremina and other areas in Donbas require maximum strength and concentration now. The situation there is difficult and painful. The occupiers are using all available resources - and these are significant resources - to achieve at least some progress. Thank you to all our guys who are standing in their positions, stand firm and yet find opportunities not only not to lose anything, but also to eliminate the occupiers," emphasized Zelensky.

Lavrov: Ukraine is trying to provoke a clash between NATO and Russia

“The Ukrainian authorities are trying to draw the US and other NATO member states even deeper into the conflict in Ukraine, counting on a head-on collision between them and Russia.” This is what Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS.

"Let's recall the provocation with the fall of a Ukrainian air defense missile on the territory of Poland, which Zelensky is falsely trying to pass off as a Russian one," noted the minister. "It's good that Washington and Brussels then had the sense not to succumb to this trick. But the incident showed that Kyiv will stop at nothing," Lavrov pointed out.

The fall of the Ukrainian missile occurred during a prolonged Russian shelling over Ukrainian territory.

The Russian foreign minister said that the West's policy aimed at total containment of Russia is extremely dangerous because it carries the risk of a direct military confrontation between nuclear states. In his words, the West is constantly circulating "speculations that Russia could use nuclear weapons against Ukraine at any moment."

These "speculations" were caused by the statements of high-ranking representatives of Moscow. In announcing the partial mobilization, Putin announced that the Russian army was ready to use all its means to defend its territory (including the four occupied Ukrainian lands) and explicitly emphasized that he was not bluffing.

Lavrov added that there can be no winners in a nuclear war, "and it should never be started."

"Our proposals to demilitarize and de-Nazify the territories controlled by Kyiv, to eliminate threats to Russia that originate there, including to our new territories, are well known to the enemy," he said. "The issue is clear: It is in your own interest to fulfill them. Otherwise, the problem will be solved by the Russian army," the Russian minister summarized.

Ukraine has called for the expulsion of Russia from the United Nations

Ukraine has called on UN member states to take away Russia's seat as a permanent member of the Security Council and to remove the country from the world body completely.

A statement from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that Russia illegally took the place of the Soviet Union after its collapse in 1991.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister stated that Moscow's removal from permanent membership in the Security Council is already being discussed in diplomatic circles.

