Two Bulgarian Trucks with Generators for Ukraine are already in Odesa

Two trucks with a total load capacity of 23.5 tons with generators donated by Bulgarian citizens for Ukraine managed to arrive in Odesa and are already traveling to their recipients. This was announced by the organizer of the campaign, Manol Peykov, publisher and former deputy from “Democratic Bulgaria“.

He also posted pictures of the truck loading.

To date, a total of 260 generators have been purchased under Manol Peykov's "Generators for Ukraine" campaign, and another 24 have been received from donors. Another 124 generators are yet to be sent, but fundraising is ongoing as more and more inquiries are coming in, Peykov explained.

There is a huge need for generators in Ukraine right now because of the barbaric Russian missile and drone attacks on the country's energy system.

Here is what he wrote on his Facebook profile:

One hundred and thirty seven.

This is the number of generators we were able to ship to Ukraine just hours before Plovdiv Customs closed on the last working day before Christmas.

There were two trucks, with a total load capacity of 23.5 tons. We filled them to the brim.

Today I received confirmation that both have successfully arrived and unloaded in Odesa, from where they will proceed to their final destinations.

Here is a complete list of the settlements for which the shipments in the two trucks are intended:

Odesa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Kolomyia, Bolgrad, Izmail, Uman, Chuguev, Artsiz, Kiliya, Kubei, Boguslavka, Nagornoye, Pereyma, Donets, Pisochin, Piskuni, Bagate, Loshchynovka, Kalanchak, Kamyanka, Oleksandrovka, Orekhovka, Kalchevo, Vinogradnoe, Golitsa, Vladichen, Banivka, Oksamitne, Topoline, Suvorovo, Kirnicchi, Ostrovne, Veselaya Dolina, Evgenovka, Vysochanka, Bogdanovka, Novotarutino, Borodino, Zaliznichne, Tabaki.*

All generators were purchased with funds donated by you in the last month.**

I am attaching photos of the loading on Bulgarian land. ❤

In case you want to donate, my account remains the same:

BG39DEMI92405000305527

Commercial bank D

BIC: DEMIBGSF

Holder: Manol Kostadinov Peikov

Basis: Generators for Ukraine

PayPal: manolpeykov@yahoo.com

Thank you from the bottom of my heart and I wish you bright and blessed holidays! ❤❤

*Just for information - about a third of the generators go to settlements populated predominantly by Bessarabian Bulgarians.

**Together with the 23 units shipped two weeks ago, the total number of generators sent to Ukraine - bought with your donations - is 160.

So far, there are a total of 260 purchased, and 24 received from donors. In other words, we have another 124 to ship. As with many, many addresses with inquiries.

