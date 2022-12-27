Bulgaria is in Second Place in the Use of Antibiotics, the Flu will develop in February

Society » HEALTH | December 27, 2022, Tuesday // 12:18
Bulgaria: Bulgaria is in Second Place in the Use of Antibiotics, the Flu will develop in February @Pixabay

The flu wave is expected to develop in Bulgaria at the end of January - beginning of February.” This became clear from the participation of epidemiologist Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev in the morning show of BNT.

Kantardzhiev explained the increase in respiratory diseases, chicken pox and scarlet fever with the fact that during the last two years of strict anti-covid measures, traditional winter viruses were less common, and now there is nothing to stop them.

In just three years, Bulgaria has moved from the middle of the antibiotic use ranking to the top”, said Prof. Kantardzhiev reported.

"At the moment we are in second place after Cyprus and in second or third place in terms of use in hospitals along with Romania. Something that happened in a very short time, and I can tell you that bad things in healthcare in our country happen quickly." he commented.

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: antibiotics, flu, Kantardzhiev
