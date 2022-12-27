Vucic: We will take All Measures to Protect the People of Kosovo and Metohija
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic "will take all measures to protect the Serbian people in the northern part of Kosovo," he said on Instagram, quoted by N1.
"Dear citizens of Serbia, we are doing our best to preserve peace and stability. Unfortunately, they didn't want to listen to us, or they weren't very interested in hearing us. Today, Patriarch Porfiry was also banned from entering Kosovo, this has never happened in history and they don't care," said Vucic.
Vucic said the barricades were just an expression of dissatisfaction.
"But they will continue to talk about the Serbian barricades, which are a sign of discontent and the struggle of the Serbian people to defend their positions. Accordingly, I want to inform you that we are in a difficult situation, but we will do our best and take care in every way how to preserve peace and stability, and not only that, how to protect our people in the north of Kosovo," he said.
/BGNES
