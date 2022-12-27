COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 89 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 89, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,208 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 7.3 percent.

Six patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 340 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 36 are in intensive care units. There are 29 new hospital admissions.

45 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,249,414 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,866 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 10 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,602,646 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,097 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,291,377 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA