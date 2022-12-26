South Korea has raised Warplanes after an Attack by North Korean Drones

December 26, 2022
South Korea has raised fighter jets and attack helicopters and fired warning shots after North Korean drones invaded its airspace today, Reuters reported, citing the South's armed forces.

South Korea has determined that the drones came from North Korea, crossing the so-called military demarcation line between the two countries. They were spotted in the skies over the western South Korean city of Gimpo at around 10:25 a.m. local time, the military said.

A KA-1 light attack aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from its base to counter the drones, a South Korean defense ministry official said. The two pilots managed to leave the plane before it crashed and were taken to hospital.

South Korea's transport ministry said flights from Incheon and Gimpo airports were temporarily suspended at the request of the military. Flights were suspended for about an hour and airports are now operating again, a ministry official said.

