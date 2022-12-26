Russia put Bulgarian Journalist Christo Grozev in its Wanted List

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has declared Bellingcat investigative journalist Christo Grozev wanted. The information was reported by Radio Freedom and Mediazona.

It has not yet been officially announced by the authorities what exactly Grozev is wanted for.

In July, Russia's FSB investigative service said Grozev was involved in a Ukrainian military intelligence operation to hijack military aircraft from Russia. The service claims to have found two couriers who were involved in transferring money from Ukrainian intelligence to a Russian pilot to hijack a plane. The journalist denies being involved.

Christo Grozev has participated in several investigations regarding Alexei Navalny. In particular, he was among those investigating the poisoning of the opposition leader in August 2020.

In November, Christo Grozev won the "Founders' Award" of the ICFJ (International Center for Journalists) for excellence in the field of journalism.

Grozev joined Bellingcat in 2015 as an investigative reporter. He is known for using open sources, social media and other available data for investigations. Grozev authored investigations that identified two senior Russian officers in connection with the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in 2014; GRU officers involved in the 2016 coup plot in Montenegro; the three suspects in the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in 2018 and the poisoning of Alexei Navalny in 2020. In 2019, Grozev and his team won the European Press Investigative Reporting Award for Unveiling the Suspects in the Salisbury Poisoning. In it, they identify the perpetrators of the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal.

