The Hotels in Pamporovo, Bansko and Velingrad are 95% Occupied for the Holidays

Business » TOURISM | December 26, 2022, Monday // 12:05
Bulgaria: The Hotels in Pamporovo, Bansko and Velingrad are 95% Occupied for the Holidays Bansko, Bulgaria

Over 85% of the beds in Bulgaria’s mountain resorts were sold during the holidays, said Rumen Draganov, the chairman of the Institute for Evaluation and Analysis in Tourism.

The most reservations for the holidays are in the resorts in Pamporovo and Bansko, where over 98% of the beds are occupied, and in Velingrad, where the occupancy is 96 percent.

After the cancellation of strict anti-epidemic measures, this year there has been an increase in travel, the institute also reports.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: holidays, Bansko, Pamporovo
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria