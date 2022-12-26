The Hotels in Pamporovo, Bansko and Velingrad are 95% Occupied for the Holidays
Over 85% of the beds in Bulgaria’s mountain resorts were sold during the holidays, said Rumen Draganov, the chairman of the Institute for Evaluation and Analysis in Tourism.
The most reservations for the holidays are in the resorts in Pamporovo and Bansko, where over 98% of the beds are occupied, and in Velingrad, where the occupancy is 96 percent.
After the cancellation of strict anti-epidemic measures, this year there has been an increase in travel, the institute also reports.
/BNT
