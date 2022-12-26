Bulgaria: We will Welcome the New Year with High Temperatures and No Snow

The weather on New Year's Eve will be warm and snow-free, predicted Krasimir Stoev from NIMH on BNT.

Temperatures are forecast to remain unseasonably warm until January 5. Heavier snowfalls are possible after January 7-8, as well as during the last ten days of the following month.

On BNT, Krasimir Stoev explained that high temperatures around the New Year are not an unnatural phenomenon in our latitudes.

"It's all within the climate. It's natural that in some years we'll have much higher temperatures, but as I told you in nature there's a balance, so things will change. Until January 5, temperatures will remain much higher, after which will have a decrease. So after January 7-8, especially by January 20, we will have temperatures below -5 degrees and snowfall can be expected then," he stated.

Until the beginning of January, the temperatures will remain high in the winter resorts in our country. There will be conditions for artificial snow in places above 2000 meters above sea level.

"Even in places above 1,500 meters, the temperatures will be high on New Year's Day. At the beginning of 2023, the maximum temperatures in most of the country will be between 11 and 16 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperatures will be between 0 and 5 degrees," Krasimir also said Stoev.

/BNT