Bulgarians Celebrate Father's Day

Father's Day is celebrated in Bulgaria on the second day after Christmas, December 26.

Father's Day is a holiday that celebrates fatherhood and male parenting, just as Mother's Day celebrates motherhood. Usually on this day gifts are given to the fathers and the family celebrates together during the day. The holiday celebrates fathers and fathers-to-be.

In most countries, Father's Day is a secular holiday. It exists all over the world but is celebrated on different dates. The Orthodox Church celebrates it on December 26. On this day, the memory of St. Joseph Betrothed, to King David as the glorious progenitor of Jesus Christ and to Jacob, the brother of God, the first Christian bishop of the city of Jerusalem. According to Catholic tradition, the feast is celebrated on St. Joseph's Day, March 19 - in Argentina, Great Britain, Venezuela, Ecuador, Zimbabwe, India, Ireland, Canada, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, Slovakia, USA, Turkey, France, Netherlands, Chile, Switzerland, South Africa and Japan Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. In Russia, the holiday is celebrated on February 23 - Defender of the Fatherland Day, a military holiday considered by many to be a man's day.

In recent years, the American version, which was solemnly celebrated for the first time in Washington in 1909, has gained wide popularity. But it was not until 1972 that President Richard Nixon declared it a public holiday.

