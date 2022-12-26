Congregation of the Blessed Virgin Mary: Today is the Second Day of the Nativity of Christ

The Orthodox Church celebrates the second day of the Nativity of Christ with solemn services. The holiday is called the Congregation of the Blessed Virgin Mary and is in celebration of the Virgin Mary as chosen to give birth to the Savior of the world. St. Joseph the Betrothed is also honored, to whose care the Mother of God and the Christ Child were entrusted, and therefore the day should be considered Father's Day. On this occasion, a town-wide celebration with family games is organized in the Bulgarian town of Vratsa at noon.

In the liturgical tradition of the Orthodox Church, after the celebration in honor of the sacred events related to the birth of Jesus Christ, the Holy Mother of God is honored as chosen to be the mother of the Savior.

"A very warm, very cozy mood, the Mother of God, a symbol of care, of humanity, of love, always brings a lot of warmth to the hearts. And protector and intercessor for us, for all families, in general, a very great hope".

"Fatherhood is above all responsibility and love for the child. I am fortunate to have three children. And when they are small they are interesting, and when they are older they are interesting, you teach them different things, you give them different skills. It is a privilege for a parent to he sees how the children grow in his eyes".

Joseph, Josko, Darina, David, Gospodin are celebrating their name day today.

/BNR