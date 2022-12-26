Vucic sent the Army Commander to the Border with Kosovo

Kosovo special forces tried to remove the barricade near Zubin Potok, Vucic held consultations with the prime minister and the military, reported Kosovo Online.

This event was also reported by local media outlet Zubin Potok Info, which posted on its Instagram account a blurred video in which detonations and volleys of fire can be heard.

The media adds that the barricades in Zubin Potok are calm at the moment.

The Kosovo Police in Zubin Potok has two recently built bases.

As stated on Pink TV, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has held consultations with Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and the country's military leadership on this occasion.

Vucic has sent the army commander to the border with Kosovo, General Milan Mojsilovic himself announced.

Politika reports that after the meeting with President Vucic, General Milan Mojsilovic urgently left for Raska, and the working meetings and consultations will continue this morning.

The Serbs from the north of Kosovo and Metohija have been at the barricades for 17 days now. They say they will be removed when Pristina releases Dejan Pantic, Miljan Adzic and Sladjan Trajkovic and when special police forces are withdrawn from the north. KFOR confirmed that there was a shooting in Zubin Potok last night, but there were no casualties and no material damage. The Kosovo Police announced that there were no attacks on the police, nor was there any exchange of fire between the police and any group.

"The tasks that the Serbian Armed Forces and I, as the Chief of the General Staff, have received are precise and clear and will be fully implemented," Mojsilovic pointed out, adding that the situation is complex and requires the presence of the Serbian Armed Forces on the administrative line.

Yesterday was also marked by the prohibition of Patriarch Porfiry of Pristina to go to the Pecka Patriarchate before Christmas. The Patriarch announced that he does not give up his intention to serve in the Pecka Patriarchate and expects, as he stated, that the extremely discriminatory decision will be reversed.

The Raska-Prizren diocese announced that they were shocked by this decision and recalled that the patriarch called for peace and coexistence of Serbs and Albanians.

The latest flare-up came after Kosovo scheduled local elections in predominantly Serb municipalities for December 18, and the main Serbian political party said it would boycott them.

A former police officer suspected of involvement in attacks on ethnic Albanian police officers was arrested, angering ethnic Serbs who erected barricades.

In November, hundreds of Serbian police officers, part of the Kosovo police force, as well as judges, prosecutors and other officials, walked off the job to protest a controversial decision to ban Serbs living in Kosovo from using Serbian-issued license plates on their cars.

Pristina ended this policy due to the outrage, but the mass exodus created a security vacuum in Kosovo.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said last week that the situation in Kosovo was "on the brink of armed conflict".

