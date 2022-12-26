The Burgas-Sofia Train Derailed at the Central Station: Movement of All Trains was Stopped
The movement of trains at the Central Station in Sofia has been stopped after the Burgas-Sofia train derailed.
The accident happened at 05.40 a.m. this morning. Entering the station, the passenger train derailed a third wagon with a rear bogie, which pushed a pole and cut the voltage in the station's catenary network.
No passengers were injured.
Due to the incident, there is currently no voltage in the contact network of the Central Station. An investigation is underway to determine the cause.
An organization has been established to transport all passengers in other directions.
"Train 8626 is the first to arrive from the direction of Plovdiv and the incident happened just before the busy time zone," Anatoli Atanasov, director of operations at BDZ, specified for BNR. Trains are running more than 60 minutes late, he warned. There will be a delay for both departing and arriving trains in the direction of Sofia. The movement of trains in the direction of Plovdiv is blocked. "They started lifting the wagons and restoring the contact network," said Atanasov. Especially at Sofia station, such a case is extremely rare, he pointed out.
Meanwhile, a train coming from Bulgaria and carrying ammonia derailed near the Serbian town of Pirot, 51 people were hospitalized, and a state of emergency was declared in the town which has a sizable Bulgarian population.
/BNT
