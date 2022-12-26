The Number of Victims of the Ice Cold in the USA and Canada became 38

December 26, 2022
At least 38 are already dead as the cold wave continues to grip the United States and Canada.

The death toll in the United States is 34, the city of Buffalo, New York, being the hardest hit.

Four people have died when a bus overturned on an icy road in the western Canadian province of British Columbia. Electricity is gradually being restored. Fewer than 200,000 households out of a million and 700,000 at the peak of the crisis are without electricity.

Thousands of flights have been cancelled. 55 million Americans remain under severe weather alert. It is coldest in the state of Montana, where thermometers dropped to minus 45 degrees Celsius.

