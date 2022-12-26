COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 61 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 61, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

679 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 8.9 percent.

One patient with a confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 339 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 35 are in intensive care units. There are six new hospital admissions.

26 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,249,369 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,828 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, one dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 was administered, and a total of 4,602,636 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,091 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,291,288 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA