Bulgaria: Three People Died in a Fire in Sofia Last Night
Tragedy on Christmas Day in the capital. Three people died after a big fire on "Bacho Kiro" Street.
The fire was reported to emergency number 112 shortly after 1 a.m. that night. One of the dead was a lodger.
The fire started from the attic space. The top floor, where there is a large amount of timber, was burnt and this is one of the reasons why the fire grew so quickly.
The staircase in the house was wooden and most likely that is why people could not escape. On-site inspections are ongoing.
/BNT
