China stops publishing daily data on COVID-19

World | December 25, 2022, Sunday // 09:28
China stops publishing daily data on COVID-19

China's National Health Commission, which has been publishing daily data on the country's COVID-19 cases for the past three years, has announced that it will no longer publish such data as of today, Reuters reported.

"Relevant information on Covid will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference," the health commission said in a statement, which did not specify the reasons for the change or how often the Chinese Center for Disease Control will update the information.

/Dnevnik

