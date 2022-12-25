Bulgaria's President: May Today's Holy Holiday bring Health, Hope and Warmth to every Family

President Rumen Radev sent a Christmas greeting:

"Happy Christmas!

May today's holy holiday bring health, hope and warmth to every Bulgarian family.

May faith in goodness give us the strength to continue fighting together for the just causes of our people, for a peaceful and happy future for the children of Bulgaria," the head of state wrote on his Facebook profile.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT