Bulgaria's President: May Today's Holy Holiday bring Health, Hope and Warmth to every Family
President Rumen Radev sent a Christmas greeting:
"Happy Christmas!
May today's holy holiday bring health, hope and warmth to every Bulgarian family.
May faith in goodness give us the strength to continue fighting together for the just causes of our people, for a peaceful and happy future for the children of Bulgaria," the head of state wrote on his Facebook profile.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The US included the Election of Radev as President of Bulgaria and BSP in the Russian Disinformation Ecosystem
- » Zelensky replaces the Ukrainian Ambassador in Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria: 3 Parties rejected the President's Veto and Kept the Paper Ballot
- » Bulgaria’s President: The Warmongers in Parliament approved Military Aid for Ukraine
- » Bulgaria: 20 MPs from “Vazrazhdane” got Confused and almost Voted for a Measure in favor of the Eurozone
- » France got Angered by a Racist Comment made by the Leader of Bulgaria’s “Vazrazhdane” Political Party