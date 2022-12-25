COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 80 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 80, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

839 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 9.53 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 346 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 36 are in the intensive care units. There are 20 new hospital admissions.

8 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,249,343 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,794 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 8 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,602,635 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,090 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,291,227 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA