50 Illegal Migrants were Detained in the Bulgarian Town of Karlovo

Crime | December 24, 2022, Saturday // 12:39
Bulgaria: 50 Illegal Migrants were Detained in the Bulgarian Town of Karlovo @BNT

50 migrants were caught in the Bulgarian town of Karlovo. They claim they are Afghans.

The migrants were found in a truck in the shopping district this morning at 9 o'clock.

Both drivers - of the truck and the car driving it - were detained.

They are Bulgarian citizens with a criminal record.

/BNT

