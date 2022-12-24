50 Illegal Migrants were Detained in the Bulgarian Town of Karlovo
50 migrants were caught in the Bulgarian town of Karlovo. They claim they are Afghans.
The migrants were found in a truck in the shopping district this morning at 9 o'clock.
Both drivers - of the truck and the car driving it - were detained.
They are Bulgarian citizens with a criminal record.
/BNT
