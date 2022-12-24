50 Illegal Migrants were Detained in the Bulgarian Town of Karlovo

50 migrants were caught in the Bulgarian town of Karlovo. They claim they are Afghans.

The migrants were found in a truck in the shopping district this morning at 9 o'clock.

Both drivers - of the truck and the car driving it - were detained.

They are Bulgarian citizens with a criminal record.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT