Three Young People Died in a Serious Accident in the Bulgarian Town of Shumen

Three young people - girls aged 13 and 16 and a 24-year-old boy died in a serious accident in Shumen last night.

The incident near Tombul Mosque was reported to the police at 9:21 p.m.

The car swerved, crossed the dividing island and ended up in the oncoming lane, where it hit a light pole. An inspection is being carried out to clarify the reasons.

The driver was legally competent.





