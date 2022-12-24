Three Young People Died in a Serious Accident in the Bulgarian Town of Shumen
Three young people - girls aged 13 and 16 and a 24-year-old boy died in a serious accident in Shumen last night.
The incident near Tombul Mosque was reported to the police at 9:21 p.m.
The car swerved, crossed the dividing island and ended up in the oncoming lane, where it hit a light pole. An inspection is being carried out to clarify the reasons.
The driver was legally competent.
/BNT
