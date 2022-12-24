The Ice Storm in North America took Casualties
At least 12 deaths have been linked to the raging winter. Temperatures remain below freezing, icy winds blow, power outages in many places and there are thousands of canceled flights again.
The weather service is forecasting Chicago's coldest Christmas in 40 years and Philadelphia's coldest in more than two decades.
Over 200 million Americans are under severe cold and blizzard warnings. In Atlanta, Georgia, and elsewhere, 1.5 million customers are without power. Nearly 5,600 flights within and to the US were canceled yesterday.
Multiple highways were closed. At least two people have died in a more than 50-vehicle chain-reaction crash on an Ohio highway. Three people have died in crashes on icy roads in northern Kansas. There were also a series of crashes on icy roads in the state of Michigan.
Shelters are overflowing, teams are handing out cold weather survival gear. There are not enough volunteers.
In Boston, rain combined with a high tidal wave flooded downtown streets, flooded parts of New York and stranded cars. New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency.
For today, the expectations are that the temperatures will begin to rise slightly.
