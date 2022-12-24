COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 180 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
180 are the new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria. For the last 24 hours, 2,240 tests were performed.
One person with the virus has died in the past 24 hours.
336 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus. 35 of them are being treated in the intensive care units.
/BNT
