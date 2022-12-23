Manchester United Crying Out for a Striker of Berbatov's Ilk

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit confirmed, Manchester United is now desperately short of strikers. Indeed, it could be argued that even when the Portuguese legend was at the club, Erik ten Hag’s side was weakest in attack.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club, United’s transfer activity has been hit or miss. Back during the time of the legendary manager, though, he always managed to identify the right players and bring them in. Dimitar Berbatov remains one of his greatest signings, and the Red Devils are crying out for a similar attacker right now.

Berbatov’s Performances Boosted Interest in Bulgaria

There’s no doubt that Berbatov is the most famous Bulgarian footballer of all time. He’s only one of nine to have played in the Premier League, and of those players, he’s credited with boosting the English game in his home country.

Berbatov was already recognized as a massive talent in the Premier League when he played for Tottenham Hotspur between 2006 and 2008. But when he moved to Old Trafford in 2008, he became one of the best players in the world. In 108 appearances for Ferguson’s side, the 41-year-old managed 48 goals. He also won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2010-11 season.

Ronaldo’s Link-Up Play Not Good Enough

Ronaldo’s ability in front of the goal is still just as strong as it’s always been. The 37-year-old is one of the world’s best strikers, and he could have been useful as an impact sub for Hag’s outfit. In a report from https://www.skysports.com/football/news/, it was confirmed that the player wasn’t content with this role, and still thought he should be the main man.

The problem that Hag quickly identified was that Ronaldo’s link-up play and work off the ball were not good enough for the high standard of the Premier League now. The Dutchman needs a more versatile attacker at the spearhead, one that can drop deep and make plays as well as end chances in the box. That’s exactly what Berbatov used to do when he wore the famous red shirt.

Would Fernandes be Able to Play the Role?

With Ronaldo out of the picture, Bruno Fernandes will be expected to step up and become the star player for United once again. The 28-year-old is traditionally deployed as an attacking midfielder, but Hag may be tempted to use him in a Berbatov-like role in the future.

There’s no denying that Fernandes has a strong goal-scoring ability, with 38 strikes from 100 appearances for the club. In the past, though, United has relied on the Portugal international for his creative abilities. Now they have Christian Eriksen to fulfill that role, it could mean that Fernandes is given the freedom to move further forward.

According to https://www.manutd.com/en/, United is actively searching for new striking options to sign. However, it may be hard for them to find their ideal target. Could it be the case that the answer is already at the club, with Fernandes ready to step up?