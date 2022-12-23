New Year’s Eve in Sofia: Night City Transport and Timetable Changes

Night city transport will run in Sofia on New Year's Eve, announced the Center for Urban Mobility. On holidays, some lines will run at longer intervals and others will not run at all.

On 29.12.2022 and 30.12.2022, the mass urban transport lines will operate according to holiday schedules. Exceptions are bus lines 63, 66 and 67, which will keep their weekday timetables

Until 03.01.2023, the operation of buses with numbers 7, 58, 68, 103, 109, 110, 294 and 304 is temporarily suspended.

On 31.12.2022 from 11:30 p.m. to 04:30 a.m. on 01.01.2023:

Trains on subway lines 1 and 4 will run every 23 to 45 minutes;

Trains on subway line 3 will run at 30 minute intervals;

Bus line No. 76 - 60 minutes away in sync with A204;

Bus line No. 72 - 60 minutes away;

Bus line No. 83 - 65 minutes away;

Bus line No. 85 - 70 minutes away;

Bus line No. 102 - 60 minutes away;

Bus line No. 204 - 60 minutes away;

Bus line No. 213 - 50 minutes away;

Bus line No. 280 - 40 minutes away;

Bus line No. 310 - 70 minutes away;

Trolleybus line No. 1 - 50 minutes away;

Trolleybus line No. 2 - 50 minutes away;

Trolleybus line No. 4 - 50 minutes away in sync with TB2;

Trolleybus line No. 7 - 70 minutes away;

Trolleybus line No. 9 - 70 minutes away;

Tram line No. 5 - 40 minutes away;

Tram line No. 7 - 40 minutes away;

Tram line No. 27 - 40 minutes away;

Tram line No. 10 - every 60 minutes in sync with TM 18;

Tram line No. 11 - 60 minutes away;

Tram line No. 18 - 60 minutes away;

Tram lines No. 20 and 22 - every 50 minutes in sync;

Electric bus line No. 73 - 60 minutes away.

On 01.01.2023 until 15:30 p.m. with holiday timetables /at longer intervals/ will be the following bus lines: 1, 5, 11, 12, 31, 42, 56, 59, 63, 64, 72, 76, 77, 79, 82, 83, 86, 88, 94, 98, 102, 108, 111, 117, 120, 204, 260, 280, 309, 310, 314, 404, 413, 604, 5TM, 8TM;

Holiday schedules will also include trolleybus lines No. 6, 7, 9, 11, as well as tram lines No. 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12, 18, 20, 22;

Bus line No. 66 will run on weekday schedules.

On 01.01.2023, the operation of lines A75, TB3, TB8, TM1, TM23 and E184 will be suspended for the whole day.

