Bulgarian Railways will Provide over 13,100 additional Seats on Trains during the Holidays

"BDZ - Passenger Transport" EOOD will provide over 13,100 additional seats for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. For this purpose, the composition of some trains traveling on the main routes in Bulgaria will be increased with additional wagons. In this way, BDZ strives to ensure the comfortable movement of its customers during the holidays.

From today (December 23rd) to January 3rd incl., some trains will travel with increased capacity on the following routes:

• Sofia-Varna-Sofia;

• Sofia-Burgas-Sofia;

• Sofia-Plovdiv-Sofia;

• Sofia-Yambol-Sofia;

• Sofia-Svilengrad-Sofia;

• Sofia-Gorna Oryahovitsa-Sofia;

• Sofia-Ruse-Sofia;

• Sofia-Pleven-Sofia;

• Sofia-Vidin-Sofia;

• Sofia-Lom-Sofia;

• Varna-Vratsa-Varna;

• Plovdiv-Gorna Oryahovitsa-Plovdiv;

For customers who prefer to purchase tickets for their journey from the ticket offices, a pre-sale is underway for seats on all express trains that will be traveling over the festive period. The usual term for pre-sale of tickets for seats in the ticket offices is 5 days, but Bulgarian Railways has the practice of extending this term in cases where longer holiday periods are coming up. In this way, the users of the service are given the opportunity to plan their journeys in advance, as well as to purchase a ticket and seat reservation for their preferred train in a timely manner.

BDZ customers can also buy tickets for their journey online, and the system allows for 30-day advance sales. The online system for selling railway tickets is available on the official BDZ website - http://www.bdz.bg, as well as on the electronic address - https://bileti.bdz.bg.

"BDZ - Passenger Transport" EOOD reminds its customers that when purchasing round-trip tickets, they can enjoy a 10% to 20% discount from the regular price, depending on the company's various commercial offers.

Detailed information on the train schedule can be provided by the employees of the "Information" counters and ticket offices in all railway offices and stations in the country, on the national information phone number 02/931 11 11 or from the electronic guide on the company's official website: www.bdz.bg.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BDZ