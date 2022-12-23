Times: There are Claims that China has Registered 37 Million Cases of Covid-19 in just One Day

Tens of millions of people in China are contracting the coronavirus every day, Britain's Times reported on Friday, citing leaked internal information, in stark contrast to official figures acknowledging just a few thousand cases a day.

A note from China's National Health Commission, whose authenticity has not been verified but is believed to be genuine, said that nearly 37 million were infected on Tuesday and that 248 million people had contracted Covid-19 by then, which represents 17.56% of the Asian country's population.

China officially announced 3,049 cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday as the country halted mass testing.

The data will heighten fears that Covid-19 is already spreading out of control in China.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization expressed concern about the spread of the virus in China and urged the Asian country to step up its vaccination efforts.

“China is experiencing a massive surge in coronavirus cases. Hospitals are completely overwhelmed in China”, according to Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and health economist.

The epidemiologist estimates that more than 60 percent of China and 10 percent of Earth's population are likely to be infected over the next 90 days with deaths likely in the millions.

/BNR