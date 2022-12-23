Bulgaria’s PM to Von der Leyen: We are Committed to the Full Implementation of the Recovery Plan

Acting Prime Minister Galab Donev sent a letter to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in which he thanked her for her high assessment of the quality of the National Plan for Recovery and Sustainability of Bulgaria and for the progress in its implementation, the government press service reported.

The Prime Minister sends his and the Cabinet's thanks in response to the EC President's letter from a week ago, in which Mrs. Von der Leyen congratulated the Bulgarian government for the successful first steps in the implementation of the National Plan and informed about the payment of the first tranche of 1.37 billion euros for Bulgaria.

Within the framework of his written correspondence with the Chairman of the EC, Prime Minister Galab Donev noted the consistent efforts of the official cabinet, as well as the focus on the implementation of the following goals, including important steps in the sphere of the rule of law, measures to fight corruption, measures to energy efficiency, as well as investments aimed at improving the social, health and other spheres.

In his letter, Prime Minister Donev also confirms the firm commitment of the Bulgarian government to the full implementation of the National Plan and thanks for the assurances given by Mrs. Von der Leyen that the Bulgarian government will be able to count on fruitful cooperation with the European Commission in the future.

/BNT