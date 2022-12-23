Shooting in Paris: Reports of Dead and Wounded

A gunman opened fire in central Paris, killing two people and wounding four, the BBC reported. The shooting happened near a Kurdish cultural center, not far from the Gare de l'Est station. The place is very busy.

Two of the injured are in critical condition, the other two are in serious condition.

Police urged people to stay away from the 10th arrondissement, where the shooting happened.

A 69-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack and almost immediately after it. He did not resist, the weapon used was also found in his possession. His motive is still unknown. It is reported that he is French and that he has committed two murder attempts in the past - writes the BBC.

A shop owner in the area told AFP she heard seven or eight gunshots in the street. "There was complete panic. We locked ourselves at home," she says.

A short time later, the city prosecutor's office said that French authorities considered today's incident over.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews