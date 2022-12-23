Biden's Son has hired a Prominent Attorney pending Investigations

Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, has hired Abbe Lowell, a well-known and experienced lawyer from Washington due to expected investigations by Republicans, said lawyer Kevin Morris.

The goal of the Republicans is to find out whether Biden senior was involved in his son's dealings more than what is known so far.

Attorney Abbe Lowell will be part of Hunter Biden's legal team to advise him on how to "deal with the challenges he faces," attorney Kevin Morris told ABC.

Lowell recently secured the acquittal of a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump in a foreign influence case. Lowell has also represented Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, Senators Bob Menendez, John Edwards and many other governmental and high-ranking political figures in various investigations and trials.

The Department of Justice is currently investigating the son of the US president, Hunter Biden, to see if the taxes he paid corresponded to the income he received while on the board of directors of a Ukrainian natural gas company, and how he paid his taxes in recent years.

Last month, Republicans in Congress recalled that they had not given up on continuing the investigation into President Joe Biden's family after the Republican Party took control of the House in January.

