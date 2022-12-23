Bulgaria’s President: The Warmongers in Parliament approved Military Aid for Ukraine

“Unfortunately, the warmongers in parliament decided on military aid to Ukraine by an overwhelming majority. Thus, they obliged the caretaker government to conclude a contract with Ukraine for such assistance. But in today's extremely fragile political situation and inter-institutional balance, every institution in its action and every party in its speech must strictly adhere to the law.” This is what President Rumen Radev said in a comment on the Decree on sending military aid to Ukraine published today.

"According to the regulations, the imposition of a veto cannot change the texts of an already concluded international treaty. That is, the veto is absolutely meaningless. Referral to the Constitutional Court after ratification of an international treaty is impossible. While Mrs. Ninova is considering whether to refer the Constitutional Court, which is an absolutely hopeless cause - this will have no effect, as well as the veto, the Ministry of Defense has done its job. It implemented the contract with Ukraine imposed on it by the parliament," added Radev, quoted by BGNES.

Radev was adamant that the paragraph against which BSP leader Kornelia Ninova protested had been dropped from the contract: "This has been agreed with Ukraine. This will be submitted as an option to the National Assembly after the New Year. I hope Ninova does not betray the socialists and voted for the change in the treaty, according to which no government will be able to decide on military aid for Ukraine alone," the president noted.

“Analyzes of what can or cannot be given have been carried out in the Ministry of Defence. We will categorically not give planes, anti-aircraft missile complexes or tanks that can harm our combat capabilities. It has been carefully considered what we can give. For replacement technology - these are complicated and long processes”, added Radev.

