Bulgaria: British Man who Slashed the Tires of 56 Cars in Dobrich Threatened his Neighbors with Murder
A man slashed the tires of 56 cars parked in front of a housing complex in the Bulgarian town of Dobrich. The perpetrator is a 51-year-old British citizen. He was detained for 72 hours.
It all started after the man's neighbors made a remark about loud noise. Then he got angry and started behaving aggressively, neighbors say. According to them, he went to talk with one of the men in the complex and began to threaten him with murder. After that, he broke a glass of one of the entrances and started slashing the tires of his neighbors. On one of the entrance doors of the cooperative, he also wrote a threatening message. This is what the neighbors saw from the security cameras.
Today, the prosecutor's office will request his permanent detention, said the spokesperson of the district prosecutor's office - Daniel Iliev.
The law stipulates imprisonment for up to 10 years.
So far, he has not been tested for alcohol or drugs. But witness statements were collected in the case, from which it was established that he and his father-in-law consumed a significant amount of alcohol, Iliev also said.
/Nova, ProNews Dobrich
