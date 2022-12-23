Jan. 6 Commission: Trump Incited his Supporters to Storm the Capitol

The US House committee's investigation, attracting the most media attention since the Watergate scandal, concluded yesterday that former US President Donald Trump deliberately spread false claims about the 2020 election and incited a mob of his supporters to storm the US Capitol, DPA reported.

The long-awaited eight-chapter report by the US House of Representatives' special committee investigating the January 6, 2021, assault provides an opportunity to prosecute Trump and others involved in the riot.

On Monday, the commission voted to submit its findings to the Justice Department for possible prosecution. Among the findings are four possible charges against Trump at the federal level, including several counts of aiding and abetting those involved in the attack. The Justice Department is conducting its own investigation into the Jan. 6 attack that killed five people.

The report includes new details beyond what the committee presented during nine public hearings this year. It also describes how Trump and his allies planned to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election using state legislatures and courts. The 18-month investigation has taken more than 1,000 depositions, some of which are from Trump's inner circle, cabinet officials and family members.

The chairman of the inquiry commission, Benny Thompson, said on Monday that most of the material collected, which does not contain classified information, would become public before the end of the year. The commission is expected to publish four additional annexes to the report in the coming days.

The report is likely to be the bipartisan commission's final action on the case.

Republicans, who will take control of the House on Jan. 3, have said they do not plan to pursue the committee's investigation. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a favorite to be chairman next year, said Republicans may investigate the work of the committee itself. For this reason, the commission is trying to make the report and the evidence in the case public as soon as possible.

