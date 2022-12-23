Bulgaria: Armed Robbery in the Office of a Company in Sofia
Masked and armed men broke into the office of a company in Sofia last night. According to initial information, it is a robbery.
The company's office is located on "Kamenodelska" street in the capital’s "Orlandovtsi" district, it is located in a parking lot near the central Sofia cemetery.
According to unconfirmed information, there was a guard in the office. No one was injured in the attack, which took place around 1 a.m.
Police are investigating what was stolen. The attackers are being sought.
