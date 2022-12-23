The Ski Season begins in Pamporovo, the Slopes are covered with Snow

The ski season in Pamporovo will open today. Minister of Tourism Ilin Dimitrov will participate in the official opening. Hotel occupancy is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels. About 300 artificial snow cannons have been working around the clock in recent days, and they have prepared five tracks for the most ardent lovers of winter sports.

“It's not snowing this morning, but we managed to do enough to feel like it. The main lifts and both bridges will operate. We had less than 48 hours in which to produce such a huge amount of snow, the likes of which I have not seen in the last 13 years”, explained to Radio Plovdiv the executive director of "Pamporovo" JSC Mariyan Belyakov.

According to him, what was before the pandemic has already been restored. Hotels are over 85% full. There are tourists from all the Balkan countries and from Ireland.

/BNR