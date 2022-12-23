The Court in Brussels decided: Eva Kaili remains in Custody
The former vice-president of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, remains in pre-trial detention for another month, the court in Brussels decided last night.
Kaili has until tomorrow night to appeal the decision, and her remand could be reconsidered in two weeks.
The 44-year-old Greek woman was arrested earlier this month after nearly one million euros in cash was found in her home and in her father's suitcase.
The court rejected a request by Kylie's defense that she be released with an electronic tracking bracelet.
According to the defense in the case, there was an unprecedented leak of information from the investigation, including the confessions of the detainees, among whom is Kaili’s partner - Francesco Giorgi.
Local media reports have cited interrogation reports that Kylie and Georgie admitted to handling money obtained through corruption for Qatar and Morocco.
Kaili’s defense noted that she pleaded not guilty to complicity in corrupt practices.
Belgian prosecutors announced this week that they had launched an investigation into the leak of information in the case.
