COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 147 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 147, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,365 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 6.2 percent.

Five patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 357 people in hospital with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 33 are in intensive care units. There are 36 new hospital admissions.

338 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,249,124 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,754 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 312 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,602,419 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,089 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,290,967 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA