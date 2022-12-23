Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny Weather with Temperatures up to 13 Degrees

Today, from the morning, the cloudiness from the west will begin to decrease rapidly to sunny weather, in the evening and over the eastern regions. A light westerly wind will blow.

The minimum temperatures will be between minus 4°C and 1°C, in Sofia around minus 1°C. Maximum temperatures will be between 8°C and 13°C, in Sofia around 9°C.

Clouds over the mountains will quickly reduce to sunny weather. Moderate to strong west-northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 6°C, at 2000 meters - about 2°C.

Cloudiness over the Black Sea will be significant, but it will remain without precipitation. It will decrease to sunny weather towards the end of the day. A light wind will blow, mainly from the southwest. Maximum temperatures will be 9°C and 11°C. The temperature of the sea water is 8°-11°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

Cloudiness will increase on Saturday and rain will fall in places in the northwestern and eastern regions. Daily temperatures will be between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius, for Sofia 10.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES