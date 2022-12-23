Bulgarian Traffic Police: Be Careful on the Road, there is Nowhere to Rush these Days!
The police are preparing for work on the holidays. Increased patrols in populated areas, increased presence at the entrances and exits of large cities, as well as around commercial establishments - these are part of the measures taken to ensure security during the upcoming holiday cycle.
“The organization for ensuring traffic safety is very serious”, Chief Inspector Lachezar Bliznakov from "Traffic Police" informed the media.
Today and tomorrow there will be a maximum police presence at the entrances and exits of the major settlements because of the expected intense traffic before Christmas Eve and Christmas.
"If necessary, they will regulate where necessary. Through the method of linear control, they will move in the transport flows. Police officers will be inside the transport flows so that they can monitor the behavior of all participants," explained Bliznakov.
Violators will be taken out of the traffic stream and thoroughly checked, specified Inspector Bliznakov.
"These drivers who show grumpiness, nervousness - they are our concern. We will get them off the road."
We rely on reasonable tolerant behavior of the drivers, reminded the inspector from the "Traffic Police".
"To travel carefully. All maneuvers and overtaking are pointless. There's no hurry these days!"
"The traffic will be the most intense today and tomorrow. The return journey will be more fragmented, on different busy days and hours", expressed the expectations of the "Road Police" Lachezar Bliznakov.
According to him, in the period from December 24-27, as well as immediately after the New Year, the checks will also be transferred to small settlements, resort and tourist complexes.
Train travelers should know that the BDZ system for online inquiries about train timetables and routes is not working. Inquiries and ticket purchases can only be made at the stations.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/ClubZ
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Three Young People Died in a Serious Accident in the Bulgarian Town of Shumen
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 180 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Christmas Eve - One of the Most Important Family Holidays in Bulgaria
- » New Year’s Eve in Sofia: Night City Transport and Timetable Changes
- » Bulgarian Railways will Provide over 13,100 additional Seats on Trains during the Holidays
- » Bulgaria: British Man who Slashed the Tires of 56 Cars in Dobrich Threatened his Neighbors with Murder