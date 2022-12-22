The ECB and the BNB have Signed an Important Agreement that brings Bulgaria closer to the Euro
An important framework agreement was signed between the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) and the European Central Bank (ECB), BNB announced. It is linked to the Eurosystem government securities transaction processing platform.
Thus, the Depository of Government Securities, which is owned by the BNB, will be able to offer its participants the so-called principle "delivery against payment" of securities and cash in central bank money.
In 2021, the platform to which the Bulgarian government securities depository joins processed an average of 700,000 transactions per day.
This is another important step of our financial system on the way to the euro.
/BNR
