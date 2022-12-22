Armenia: Russian Peacekeepers are not Fulfilling their Duties

Armenia has accused Russian peacekeeping forces of failing to prevent the "illegal blockade" in the Armenian-populated Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, AFP reported.

Yerevan has accused Baku of creating a humanitarian crisis in the mountainous enclave by blocking the only land link linking it to Armenia.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh "is not fulfilling its duty to control the Lachin Corridor".

Since last week, Azerbaijani activists have blocked the key road in protest against what they say is illegal mineral extraction.

Baku claims the protest was spontaneous and civilian transport can move freely in both directions between Armenia and Karabakh.

However, Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of organizing the demonstrations, and Pashinyan said that "the crisis in the Lachin Corridor has not yet been resolved."

"As a result of the illegal blockade, the humanitarian situation in Karabakh is extremely difficult," he said.

"The main purpose of the presence of Russian peacekeeping forces (in Karabakh) is to prevent illegal actions and to control the Lachin Corridor."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "Russian peacekeepers are doing everything possible to ensure order and peace in the territories where they are deployed."

Last week, the Armenian parliament said the region was suffering from shortages of food, medicine and fuel.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price warned that the "closure" of the Lachine corridor "has serious humanitarian consequences and sets back the peace process" between the two countries.

