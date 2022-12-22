Car Vignettes in Bulgaria will be 10% Cheaper from January 1 2023

From January 1, 2023, new prices for vignettes and toll taxes in Bulgaria will come into force. The change was adopted by Decree No. 142 of June 24, 2022 on amending the Tariff for the fees collected for crossing and using the republican road network.

All types of electronic vignettes for road vehicles with a total technically permissible maximum mass up to or equal to 3.5 tons will become cheaper by nearly 10%.

The annual vignette will cost 87 BGN, the quarterly vignette will be 48 BGN, the monthly – 27 BGN, the weekly – 13 BGN, and the weekend vignette – 9 BGN.

Electronic vignettes bought in December 2022, even if they have an activation period after 00:00 on 01/01/2023, are calculated at the prices valid until the end of the current year. They are as follows - annual vignette - 97 BGN, quarterly - 54 BGN, monthly - 30 BGN, weekly - 15 BGN, weekend vignette - 10 BGN. Therefore, it should be taken into account that if a motor vehicle driver buys annual vignette at the end of December 2022, it will be sold at the prices in force in 2022.

Revenues from tolls at the end of November 2022 are nearly BGN 511 million. Approximately BGN 268 million of them are from e-vignettes, and about BGN 243 million from tolls, according to the Road Infrastructure Agency.

The expected revenue from tolls - e-vignettes and tolls - in 2023 is about BGN 800 million. It is estimated that nearly BGN 550 million of the revenue will come from tolls that vehicles over 3.5 tons pay for tolls distance. About BGN 250 million is the expected revenue from e-vignettes.

The National Toll Authority appeals to users to use the website http://www.bgtoll.bg or the mobile application to purchase an e-vignette.

Electronic vignettes can also be bought through other API sales channels - at the counter against payment in cash or through a self-billing terminal - with a card. There are counters at the main border checkpoints, as well as in the 27 regional road administrations in the country.

Electronic vignettes are also sold in the partner network of the Road Infrastructure Agency, which includes the sites http://www.vinetki.bg, http://www.tollpass.bg, http://www.digitoll.bg, http://www.epay.bg and others.

When purchasing an e-vignette, users must carefully review and check the information entered by them or the relevant employee before finally confirming the payment of the toll. The owner or user is responsible for filling in correct information about the vehicle number, its category and the validity period of the vignette. In case of incorrectly declared data, it is considered that the due vignette fee for the respective vehicle has not been paid.

The characters of the registration number can be written in both Cyrillic and Latin letters, but must correspond to the characters in the registration number itself. When writing the number, only letters and numbers are entered. The symbols 0 (zero) and O (letter O) are not interchangeable. For a digit of the number, 0 (zero) must be written, and for a letter - "O". In the event that the registration number contains a dash, period or space, they are not entered.

Persons with 50 percent and more than 50 percent reduced working capacity are entitled to a free e-vignette, as well as families raising children with permanent disabilities up to the age of 18 or until they have completed secondary education, but no older than 20- years old. According to the Roads Act, the right is for one car with a power of up to 160 hp. and engine volume up to 2000 cc.

It should be taken into account that the free electronic vignette does not follow the road vehicle in case of transfer of its ownership. In such a case, the right holder is obliged to notify the Road Infrastructure Agency of the transfer within three working days in order to be issued a new free electronic vignette.

The application for the issuance of a free e-vignette must be submitted by the person entitled to the "Social Assistance" Directorate at the current address - in person or through an authorized person, by letter or by electronic means. The social services process and approve the documents within 7 days of submission of the application.

The Social Assistance Agency sends the processed requests daily to the Road Infrastructure Agency, which issues the e-vignette within the next working day.

In case of difficulties and the need for consultation, those who wish to be issued a free e-vignette through the Social Assistance Agency can contact the customer service center of the National Toll Administration at tel.: 0700 10 876 or at e-mail: info@ bgtoll.bg.

