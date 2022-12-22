Christmas in Bulgaria will be without Snow, even Warm

On Christmas Day, the weather will be dry. At the beginning of the day, temperatures will be around zero. Daytime temperatures will reach 15-17 degrees Celsius, in foggier places - up to around 10, Anastasia Stoycheva from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) announced in advance to Radio Sofia.

It will be sunny and pleasant for a walk in the mountains.

Around December 28-29, a change in weather is expected with cold and precipitation, in some places - snow, but this will be short-lived.

Christmas will be warm in Sofia - around 12-13 degrees, but this is not a surprise. Meteorological research has been carried out in our country since the end of the 19th century, and there have been snowless, relatively warm Christmases not only in the last 20 years.

Prof. Lilia Bocheva, director of the Department of Meteorology at NIMH, commented this to the radio.

In Sofia, the warmest times around Christmas were in 1995 and 2009. The temperature reached 19.4 degrees.

Prof. Bocheva added that in recent years the average temperatures in Bulgaria were higher than in previous periods, but this is also reported in other countries, even more drastically.

The changes in our country are smooth, the climatic zones are preserved.

Winters have less snow, but floods occur in the first months of the year.

It is usually warmest in November and December by the sea.

In 1925, a temperature of 22.6 degrees was measured in Burgas at Christmas.

In Pleven on December 26, 1995 the reported degrees were 22.5.

/BNR