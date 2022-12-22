COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 181 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 181, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,868 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 6.31 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 358 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 35 are in he intensive care units. There are 39 new hospital admissions.

154 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,248,786 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 3,950 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 281 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,602,107 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,084 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,290,820 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

